Vickie Decatur Oliver, age 72, of Fredericksburg, VA. Passed away peacefully Monday evening August 3rd 2020 at Woodmont Care Facility after a long battle with cancer. I the arms of the Angels Fly away from here. Find peace. We know you are in God's loving hands now Vickie was a soft-spoken, loving, and uplifting person. She had a most infectious laugh. She loved listening to country music with Alan Jackson and Elvis Presley being among her favorites. Her pet kitty Sweet Pea was her faithful companion for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond L. Decatur and Phoebe Fines Decatur, sisters Barbara Jean Decatur and Betsey Decatur Weston. She is survived by her life partner of 36 years Mr. Larry Brackett, Sister Darla Decatur Carter, of Bear De. Nieces Cherie Hitt of Bowling Green, VA. and Michelle Walton of Glen Alan, VA., Nephews Raymond S. Decatur and Lee Lewis both of Bristol, TN., and many loving cousins, great nieces and nephews. A special "Thank You" is extended to all Woodmont Care Center staff for all their kind and gentle care during Vickie's final months. A private service will be held at a later date.
