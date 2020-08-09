James Patrick O'Neal James Patrick "Pat" O'Neal, 81 of Fredericksburg passed away at his residence on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was retired from Ogden Allied after 34 years of service. He loved anything to do with aviation. and was an avid nascar fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Daphne; daughter, Lisa O'Neal Brady and her sons, Alec and Adam Bryner; son John Fessenbecker; and two sisters, Mary Margaret Wood and Mardell Kaminsky. He was preceded in death by his father, John O'Neal Jr and wife, Mary Kathryn "Katie"; mother, Winnie Jones O'Neal; and two brothers, Charles Edward O'Neal and Jerry Eastman. Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Judes Chilrdren's Hospital. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com