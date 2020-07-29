Judy Ann Overby, 77, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Friday, July 24th at Mary Washington Hospital with her daughter by her side. Judy enjoyed working in her yard, reading, shopping, going to yard sales and thrift shops and lived by the adage, "One man or woman's trash is another man or woman's treasure". Judy loved to find treasure and if she could get it for a great price that was even better! She loved to eat crabs, corn on the cob and fresh cantaloupe with family and friends. Whenever Judy was feeling down the mention of eating crabs or a doughnut from Paul's Bakery would immediately perk her up. Judy is survived by her daughter, Mitzie Weymouth (Robert); her faithful four legged companion, Buster; her sister-in-law, Norma Galpin (Sonny) of Cape Coral, FL; and brother-in-law Dennis Overby (Leslie) of Newport, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Overby; her parents Melvin and Alberta Foley; and her in-laws, Beauford & Lillian Overby (affectionately known to all who knew them as "Granny & Grandad"), who always made her feel like one of the family. A graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria at noon on Thursday, July 30th. Covenant Funeral Service will be handling the arrangements. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

Service information

Jul 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 30, 2020
12:00PM
Mount Comfort Cemetery
6600 South Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA 22306
