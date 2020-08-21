Parker, Nancy Catherine

Nancy Catherine Parker 1/11/1958 8/18/2020 Beloved wife of Gregory Parker for 29 years, and loving mother to Meghan and Amanda Parker (Rick Finch) and devoted Grandmother to Ricky Finch and Amelie Parker Finch. She leaves behind a sister Lorraine Lamb (Bill Lamb) and her beloved four-legged children. Nancy was born in Albemarle County, Virginia, and raised in Northern Virginia. She was proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Amelie Walker, her brother Eddie Walker and her husband Gregory Parker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday August 24, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rikki's Refuge, P.O. Box 1357, Orange Virginia 22960.
