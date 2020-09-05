Parker, Sr., Charles Stanley

 Skip to main content
Deacon Charles Stanley Parker, Sr., 92, of King George, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He survived by his loving son, Sherman Parker (Leslie), 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Dr. Lillian Wright, 3 brothers, Deacon George Parker, Trustee Leroy Parker and Garnett Parker. There will be a walk-through viewing at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11 am to 12:30 pm and a private graveside service. Guestbook available at Brooks Funeral Home.com.

