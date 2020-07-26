C. Clinton Payne, 88, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Clint was a life-long resident of Stafford County. He was the youngest and last surviving of the 10 children of the late Minor Nelson Payne and Nannie Ashton Payne of Falmouth. Clint is survived by Celia Gallahan Payne, his wife of 65 years; son Chuck Payne (Robin) of Richmond, and daughter Carla Elkin (Paul) of Spotsylvania; 9 precious grandchildren Ashton Diehl (Pete), Julia Lipe, Chip Payne (Leah), Neil Payne, Jack Elkin, Leah Elkin, Gina Elkin, Stuart Elkin (Laurene) and Matthew Elkin (Annie); 6 precious great-grandchildren Eira Diehl, Miles Diehl, Blake Elkin, William Elkin, Connor Elkin and Eva Elkin; and special family and friends. The family would like to thank the many relatives, friends and church family for their numerous acts of kindness and friendship over the years. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 in Clint's memory. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.