C. Clinton Payne, 88, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Clint was a life-long resident of Stafford County. He was the youngest and last surviving of the 10 children of the late Minor Nelson Payne and Nannie Ashton Payne of Falmouth. Clint is survived by Celia Gallahan Payne, his wife of 65 years; son Chuck Payne (Robin) of Richmond, and daughter Carla Elkin (Paul) of Spotsylvania; 9 precious grandchildren Ashton Diehl (Pete), Julia Lipe, Chip Payne (Leah), Neil Payne, Jack Elkin, Leah Elkin, Gina Elkin, Stuart Elkin (Laurene) and Matthew Elkin (Annie); 6 precious great-grandchildren Eira Diehl, Miles Diehl, Blake Elkin, William Elkin, Connor Elkin and Eva Elkin; and special family and friends. The family would like to thank the many relatives, friends and church family for their numerous acts of kindness and friendship over the years. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 in Clint's memory. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…