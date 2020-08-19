Paytes, Jr., Charles W.

Charles W. Paytes, Jr., of Spotsylvania, passed on Friday, August 14, 2020. Charles had 30 years of service for Spotsylvania County in the bus shop; served in the Army, stationed in Italy and Germany; a Lifelong Mechanic with a Doctor of Motors from Ford; and was a member of the Antiques Automobile Club of America. He was an avid Nascar fan and local racing mechanic; loved bluegrass music; and past member of the Somerset Steam and Gas Show. Charles was an outdoorsman, loved going to baseball and softball games. Charles is survived by Marian E. Paytes wife, Charles Paytes III son, and Charlie Paytes grandson. All services are private. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
