After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Patrick James Pelletier passed away on July 16th at the age of 71. Born September 17, 1948, Patrick spent the majority of his life in Fredericksburg. Patrick served his community for over 50 years as a barber. His customers spanned generations of family members. In 1992, he opened Pelletier's Barber Shop on Princess Anne Street where you could get a great haircut and discuss the day's topics from local gossip, politics and sports including his beloved Washington Redskins. In his spare time, Patrick enjoyed fishing on the Rappahannock River, vacations in the Outer Banks, and spending time with his family. Patrick is survived by his three sons, Patrick N Pelletier, Kevin S Pelletier, and Christopher J Pelletier; three siblings, Diane Pelletier, Theresa Pelletier, and Guy "Dickey" Pelletier. He is lovingly remembered by his nine grandchildren and one great grandson. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Theresa Pelletier; five siblings Ronnie, Paulette, Phillip, Linda, and Michael. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
