Petitt, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Petitt, 85, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Lorton, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020, while vacationing with her family at the beach in North Carolina. She lived a full life as a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and homemaker. She loved to cook and take care of others, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled in needlework, and had an undeniable love of cats, and enjoyed puzzles and bird watching. Survivors include her two daughters, Vicki L. Petitt of Springfield and Ann Marie Lewis (C. Taylor Lewis, Jr.) of Fredericksburg; her sister Barbara McDonald of Lorton and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 52 years, Ernest A. Petitt Jr.; and her sister Ruth Ann Penn. A service will be held at noon on Monday, August 24, at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, c/o Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, P.O. Box 1006, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. Online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com.
