Loretta Joyce (Porter) Dennison Loretta Joyce (Porter) Dennison entered into the presence of the Lord mercifully, in the blink of an eye, just as she had hoped she would, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home in Spotsylvania, VA. Joyce was the fifth child of sixteen born to Eph and Ethel Porter on September 20, 1937 in Olive Hill, KY. She married William Rondal Dennison on July 4, 1956, whom she declared was the best man she had ever known. During their marriage of 63 years, they raised three girls as a military family. Joyce worked in civil service and later as an editor in advertising. In 2000, she and Rondal retired to their farm in Guysville, OH, enjoying a quiet life in the country for many happy years. In 2015, Joyce and Rondal moved to Spotsylvania, VA, where they were lovingly cared for in their final years. We will miss her zest for life, her love for the Lord, and her devotion to her family. Survivors include her daughters, Patti (Jim) Goins of Spotsylvania, VA, and Lisa (Paul) Repke of Hueytown, AL; along with eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and her daughter, Susan Mora. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
