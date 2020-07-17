Paul Michael Quigley, 79, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. After a long battle with cancer, he is finally at rest and undoubtedly happy to be catching up with family and friends who preceded him. Paul was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 24, 1940 and spent the beginning of his life on Long Island. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1961, which he was honored to have served in for 7 years. In 1978, Paul and Karen married and moved to beautiful Maine. After 38 years of arduous winters they relocated to Virginia in 2017. Paul enjoyed many hobbies, but none as much as collecting autographs and stamps. He never turned down an opportunity to rummage through dusty stores and auctions for discarded treasures. He developed his lifelong love of history and movies into a business, Signatures & Stamps, which he operated proudly for 17 years. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Karen; his daughter, Ivy; and his brother, Nick Abramshe. Per his wishes, a small private service was held for his family. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his life and memory, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital, or The Cancer Research Institute. Paul's family extends their immeasurable gratitude to the caring staff of Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg for their assistance, compassion and support. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.