Yolanda M. Ratti, age 80, of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on January 19, 1940 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Edward and Margarita (Morisi) Ratti. Yolanda is survived by her son, Leonard Phillips (Nancy); her grandchildren, Jessica (Doug), Joshua (Renee), Matthew (Carissa); her brothers, Gino, Edward, Joseph (Marcia); and her great-grandchildren Nathan, Noah, Lucas, and Mila. Yolanda lived in Washington, DC most of her life. She enjoyed attending events at the Kennedy Center. She loved vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She especially loved holidays and gathering with friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her. A private Graveside services will be held at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. If desired, friends may make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Dementia Society of America. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
