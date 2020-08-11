Rawlings, Nancey Lee

Nancey Lee Rawlings, 67 of Supply, NC passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in the family cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
