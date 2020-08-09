You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rawlings, Nancey Lee

Rawlings, Nancey Lee

Only $5 for 5 months

Nancey Lee Rawlings, 67 of Supply, NC passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in the family cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Rawlings, Nancey Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Nancey Rawlings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News