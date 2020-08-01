Anna Razza, 81, of Stafford, Virginia passed away on July 27, 2020. She was born to the parents, Efstatios Theodoron and Maria Voulgaris Theodoron, on February 20, 1939 in Piraeus, Greece. Anna arrived in the US in 1948 and settled in New Orleans, LA where she lived until she moved to Stafford, VA in 2014. During her life, Anna enjoyed volunteering with the Civil Air Patrol in Slidell, LA and for the Greek Festival in New Orleans, LA. She was an active member of The Daughters of Penelope Nestor Chapter 55 of New Orleans, LA and the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philotiptochos Society of the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed knitting. She loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening. Anna was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend that touched many hearts and will be truly missed. Anna is survived by her son, Edward Razza; Rosalinda Morales who was considered her daughter; her sister Sophie Theodoron; and her grandchildren, Katherine Ballard, and Stephanie Razza; great grandchildren Nicholas and Noah Ballard and many family members in Greece. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. John Katsoulis officiating. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philotiptochos Society of the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road Fredericksburg, VA 22406 Online condolence may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
