Michael L. Reaves, 43, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away on July 12, 2020. Mike is survived by his parents, Kevin and Jacquline Reaves; brothers, André (Sarah) Reaves and Bryant Reaves; companion, Darci Dunavant; step-daughter, Kayla Walker; grandmother, Leoma Stanford; and a nephew. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Temple Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Reaves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.