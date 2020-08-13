Redd Whitt, Judith

Judith "Judy" Redd Whitt of King George passed away August 7, 2020 at the age of 74. She was devoted to her family and is survived by her daughter (Tiffany), son-in-law (Jeff), grandchildren (Katie and Jacob) and siblings (Willie, Faye, John, Suzy, Margo, Lewis). She was predeceased by her husband (Bill), parents (Annie Mae and Edward), and siblings (Audrey, Estelle, and Shirley). Judy was a KG school bus driver and driver's ed teacher. Her Celebration of Life will be held August 15, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.