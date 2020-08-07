Richards, Jr., Francis M.

Francis M. Richards, Jr. beloved father, Pop, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Spotsylvania. Born March 7, 1937 to Francis M. Richards, Sr. and Eva H. Richards. He was preceded in death by his only son Francis M. "Tony" Richards III. Survivors include his brother, Michael P. Richards of Spotsylvania and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Peters of W.Va. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. A graveside service will follow at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery, Spotsylvania at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Amos Healy officiating. An online guestbook is available at Johnsoncares.com.
