Robbins Sr., John

December 3, 1937-August 11, 2020 Born in Greensburg, PA in 1937 as the youngest of seven children. He grew up in Takoma Park, MD and worked as a building contractor. He went on to become a minister in the SDA church where he worked in five states. He merged his ministry and construction skill sets into building and renovating over seven churches. He was a author, builder and pastor but his favorite role was to his wife and family. His wife of 59 years, Mary Robbins preceded his death. He is survived by two of his brothers Cliff (Georda) and Charles (Carolyn) Robbins. His three children, Linda(Paul) Edwards, Sandra (Tim-deceased) Greenleaf and John Robbins Jr. Grandchildren-Chris (Nicki) Greenleaf, Justin ( Elizabeth) Greenleaf and Amanda (Stephen) Williams. His great grandchildren David, Joi, Lucas, Katelynn, Lilian and Sophia. A visitation will be held August 18, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 6-8 pm. Services will be on August 19, 2020 at the Fredericksburg Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
