William A. Ross William (Bill) Ross 47, of Stafford, VA, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 5, 2020 while doing what he loved - boating. He's remembered for his love for family and jovial personality. Bill is survived by his soul mate, Sherri Withrow, Stafford, VA; children Kathryn & Alex Ross, Mechanicsville, VA; parents Diane Gilkenson (mother) and Lexie & Susan Ross (father & stepmother); brothers Todd Ross and Brian Pangelinan (Christy) and nephew, Conner Pangelinan. A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2020, 11:00 am at Mount Ararat Church in Stafford, VA along with a Celebration of Life gathering at Hope Springs Marina. The family will have a private interment on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Henrico, VA.

