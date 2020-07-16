William A. Ross William (Bill) Ross 47, of Stafford, VA, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 5, 2020 while doing what he loved - boating. He's remembered for his love for family and jovial personality. Bill is survived by his soul mate, Sherri Withrow, Stafford, VA; children Kathryn & Alex Ross, Mechanicsville, VA; parents Diane Gilkenson (mother) and Lexie & Susan Ross (father & stepmother); brothers Todd Ross and Brian Pangelinan (Christy) and nephew, Conner Pangelinan. A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2020, 11:00 am at Mount Ararat Church in Stafford, VA along with a Celebration of Life gathering at Hope Springs Marina. The family will have a private interment on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Henrico, VA.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup