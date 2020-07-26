Carroll K., Jr. and Shirley A. Rush will be laid to rest on August 5th, 2020. The Internment, a Graveside Service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery at 11:00am in Alexandria, Virginia. Shirley (76) passed away on April 16th, 2019 after a short illness and Carroll "Tody" (87) passed on April 6th, 2020 due to Dementia. John, Alan, Brian, Ken and their families hope that this will bring a closure for them and that they may Rest in Peace Together, Forever.

