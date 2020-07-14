Peter R. Schell, 75, passed away to be reunited with his wife on Sunday, June 28, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side.
Pete was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and a friend that will never be forgotten. He enjoyed a 38 year long career with ECA, and is leaving behind coworkers that he considered an extended family.
Survived by his daughter, Andrea Lee and her fiancé, Robert; his son, Dave Schell and his wife, Ashley; four granddaughters: Haley, Kayden, Makenzi, and Skylar; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends and neighbors.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Christl Schell.
Pete will be missed by all that knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15 at Covenant Funeral Service in Stafford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
