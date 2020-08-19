Scruggs Carruth, Mary

Mary Carruth, age 82, of 77 Chestnut Street, Tryon, NC, passed away on August 13, 2020 at Elizabeth House Hospice Care in Flat Rock, NC. Born April 14, 1938, she was the eldest child of Jack and Elsie Scruggs of Green Creek Community in Polk County, NC. Mary graduated from Green Creek High School and received a B.S. degree from Bridgewater College in Virginia. She had a brief teaching career in northern Virginia and settled in and raised her family in Fredericksburg, VA. She is survived by her husband Donnie Carruth of Tryon, NC, two daughters: Lori Champion , The Woodlands, TX and Rebecca Caprio of Williamsburg, VA, two sons: Clark Graninger, Tokyo, Japan and Denver Graninger of Riverside, CA, six grandchildren: Douglas Champion, Richmond Champion, Fred Caprio, Eliza Caprio, Luca Shioya and Nina Shioya, and one great-grandson Charles Caprio. She is also survived by a sister Barbara Scruggs, Myrtle Beach, SC, and brother David Scruggs of Inman, SC. She is predeceased in death by her parents, sister Judith Cyr, and brother Jack M Scruggs. Mary loved the mountains and returned to the Tryon area in 1994. She has been active in the Tryon Presbyterian Church and volunteer work with Tryon Fine Arts Center, Polk County Historical Museum, Tryon Historical Museum, Habitat Store and recently Meals on Wheels with husband Donnie. Mary was also an avid bridge player in the local bridge scene. Her family was the joy of her life. Her family and faith were always important influences guiding her life. A private service for family will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com, Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC Petty Funeral Home & Crematory Landrum, SC
