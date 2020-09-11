Shearer, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Shearer, 85, of Johnstown, PA passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Fredericksburg. She was a very active member of her church, Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Survivors her children, Patricia, Dennis (Frances), and Michael (Andrea) Shearer; sisters Mary Ann Majerski, Janice Allen; brothers Gary, Donald, and Richard Pavlosky. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Shearer; brother William Jr.; and sisters Charlotte Gehlmann and Wilma Peterson. A private service will be held at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
