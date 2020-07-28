William (Bill) Shumaker, 80 years old, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Jane of 37 years, 4 sons; Roger (Vickie), Marty, Jeffrey (Laura), and Matt (Kasey) Furrow, 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way. Family services will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of Bill may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.

