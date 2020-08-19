Smith, Bobbie Lee

You have permission to edit this article.
Bobbie Lee Smith, Sr., 93, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Lila Smith and grandson, Andre Washington. Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Yvonne Smith-Henson (Brian), Bobbie Smith, Jr. and Donna Smith; granddaughter, Jordan Smith; great-grandsons Kaesen and Kiy'ere Haskins. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20, from 5 PM 7 PM. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, at 12 PM at Laurel Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

