Smith, Ethelene

Ms. Ethelene Smith, affectionately known as Linda passed away on August 20, 2020, at MCV, Richmond, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Tia Smith, five sisters, Carolyn Bland, Brenda Walker, Debra Smith, Cathy Anderson, and Tamala Brent, two brothers, Durvell Smith Jr., and William Smith. Graveside service will be August 28, 2020, at 11 am., at Salem Baptist Church King, George, VA., Reverend Leonard Bland, Pastor. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, VA.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethelene Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

