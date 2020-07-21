Beverly McGinnis Southworth, 78 of Shumansville passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, she received her undergraduate degree from Converse College and her Master's from the University of Richmond, both in music. Beverly taught private music lessons in Statesboro, Georgia and in Caroline County and also was a substitute teacher in the public school system. She retired as the Clerk of the Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. She is survived by her husband, William Roy Southworth; her son, William R. "Chip" Southworth (Joanne) and her grandchildren, William Ryan Southworth and Lindsey Olivia Southworth. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 3:00 pm in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
