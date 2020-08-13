Spivey, Theresa

Theresa Murphy Spivey, age 91, of King George, VA passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020 at the Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was Grandma to everyone. She had love for the color purple that she colored her hair purple. She loved her family and friends so much. She was born on July 28, 1929 in Plattsburgh, NY, the daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy (Snyder) Murphy. She was a retired accountant for Gateway Inn in Orlando Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Spivey and a son, Leonard Kelley and 4 brothers, Francis, Leonard, Raymond and Marvin Murphy. Survivors include her daughter, Christine M. Keene of King George, VA; a step daughter, Bonnie Bell (Floyd); two sisters, Tessie Reed (Jim) of Riverside,CA and Dorothy Marsh of Burlington, IA; four grandchildren, Melissa Green (Jason), Theresa Walker, Kristina Keene (John Wynn) and Nicole Keene; four great grandchildren Matthew Green, Arianne Green, DeShaun Wynn and Aaliyah Wynn. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel with Father Eric Shafer officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, FL. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
