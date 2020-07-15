Doris Mills Stefaniga, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her children, Joseph W. Stefaniga, Vicky Loving (Mike), and Laurie Henderson (Lindy); five grandchildren, Michael Loving, Caroline Loving (Alan), Sarah Walton (Tommy), Al Loving, and Charles Henderson; great-grandson, Wyatt Walton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Stefaniga. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM on Sunday, July 19 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
