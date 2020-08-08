Stephens, William

William Edward Stephens, 69, of Ruther Glen died Tues., Aug. 4, 2020 at Memorial Regional Medical Center. Born in Virginia, he had retired as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Stephens; his two children, Mary Stephens and Anthony Stephens and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11 am Mon. Aug. 10, 2020 in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
