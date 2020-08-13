Stevens,Jr., Christopher "Keisey"

It saddens us to announce the untimely death of our beloved son, Christopher Keith "Keisey" Stevens Jr. of Henrico, VA, who transitioned on August 7,2020 at Henrico Doctor's Hospital, Richmond,VA. following a brief illness. He is survived by his father, Rev. Christopher Stevens (Diane), Ruther Glen, VA., his mother, Cindy Coleman Graham (Jimmy), Fredericksburg, VA., his partner Leslie Fulbright of Henrico, VA, brothers: Antione Graham, Temple Hill MD., Marcus Taylor (Quintina) Spotsylvania, VA., Deron Taylor (Nakisha) Ruther Glen ,VA. JayQuain Stevens (Brittany) Richmond,VA., Scorpio Stevens Ruther Glen, VA., grandfather; James Childs, Bowling Green, VA., grandmother; Gracie Taylor, Milford, VA., godmothers; Towanda Simmons, Fredericksburg, VA., Alma Tillman, Doswell, VA., Rosalind "Russell" Carter, Bowling Green, VA., godfather; Clayton Simmons of MD, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8:00 p.m on Friday August 14, 2020 at C.W.Edwards Funeral, Inc.16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church 19514 Sparta Road, Milford, VA. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
