Marguerite Boyle Straughan was born in a farmhouse in Callao, Virginia on 14th June 1917. She was the first child of five born to Bertha Isabel Harper Boyle and William Porter Boyle. She died at the age of 103 years on Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a long progressive illness. She passed away quietly without any pain or distress. Throughout her illness she maintained a cheerful, positive attitude. Marguerite was a precocious child who graduated from high school at the age of 16 years and went to the College of Mary Washington to earn a state teacher's certificate of the Commonwealth of Virginia in 1935. She went to live and work in Washington, DC until she married Graham Snow Straughan in 1939, the same day that the above picture was taken. They had three daughters and were married for 35 years until Grahams death in 1973. Marguerite loved reading, gardening and flowers, and was an accomplished piano player. She had a wealth of knowledge to share with her family. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, her eldest daughter, Betty Jean Scates, her son-in-law, Lynn Scates, her sister, Irma, and her brothers Robert and Bernard Boyle. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Graham (Nicholas) and Joanne Alexander, and her brother, Preston Boyle (Betty). She will be dearly missed by nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, no funeral or reception will be held. A very brief prayer and burial will be held at Henderson United Methodist Church in Callao, Virginia on 12 noon on Saturday, the 8th of August. The family requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Straughan, Marguerite
To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Straughan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.