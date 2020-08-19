You have permission to edit this article.
Stringfellow, James Douglas

James Douglas Stringfellow passed away on August 14, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. Doug was born December 16, 1929, in Culpeper, VA. He served in the Army and worked as a Supervisor at Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company and Bell Atlantic, retiring in 1985. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Payne Stringfellow. A service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Covenant Funeral Home, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA. Streaming of the service is available at Convenantfuneralservice.com as is the online guest book.

