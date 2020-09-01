Sullivan, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Corbin Sullivan, age 87, of Smithville, Tennessee, passed away August 28, 2020, in her home. Born on August 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Cooper) Corbin. Mary Frances was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and graduated in 1951 from Falmouth High School. She began a public service career with the Virginia Department of Highways, and was later appointed as the Voter Registrar of Fredericksburg. She married Burrell Sullivan, Jr., and they traveled the globe with the Air Force. Despite the miles, Fredericksburg and family were always close at heart. She savored challenges and adventures alike with a joyful smile and bright laugh, always devoted as a military spouse and mother of three. She loved to tell you stories of life well lived with her lilting Virginia accent, and would heartily offer you a generous slice of homemade pound cake drenched in peaches. She is survived by her husband Burrell of 63 years, her son Burrell Sullivan III and wife Wendy, her daughter Vanessa McCusker and husband Paul, her daughter Renée Flores and husband Adalberto, her six grandchildren, Elizabeth Sullivan, Darby Sullivan, Jack McCusker, Kate McCusker, Benjamin Flores and wife Andrea, Michael Flores and wife Lauren, two great- grandchildren, Philippa Flores and Wyatt Flores, and three siblings: Janice Jones, Delores Kelley, and Christine Hunter. She is preceded in death by brother Billy Corbin, brother Bobby Corbin, and sister Joan Patton. The family thanks Avalon Hospice of McMinnville, Tennessee, for their exceptional care. A visitation service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.
