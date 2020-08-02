Patricia Leann Sutton, 62, of Callaway, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born December 7, 1957 in Waterville, Maine. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Sutton. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Anthony Kline; two grandchildren; siblings, David Childs (Brend), Vanessa Wilcox, and Robert Childs (Melanie); as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.

