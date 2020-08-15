Janet Lynn Taft, 71, of Fredericksburg VA, died on August 8, 2020. Janet Taft, daughter of George and Annette Taft of Tuscaloosa AL, loving wife of Roy N. Mesler Jr, passed away on August 8, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital Center after a long battle with MS. She is survived by her husband Roy Mesler and her brother Gary Taft. Janet graduated from the University of Mississippi and became the first female police officer in Tuscaloosa AL Police Department. She left the police department, earned her master's degree at the University of Alabama, in accounting, and became a CPA. Janet enjoyed working in the garden and being with her loving miniature schnauzers. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.