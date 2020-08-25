Rose M. Taylor (Grimm), 59, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph D. Taylor, Jr.; her brother Charles W. Grimm; and late parents Rebecca L. Grimm and Charles W. Grimm. She is survived by her sons, Joseph D. Taylor, III (Joyce), Charles W. Taylor (Kyla), and Robert E. Taylor. Rose enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00-11:45 am at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or a memorial donation can be made to American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
