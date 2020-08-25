 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor, Rose

Taylor, Rose

Only $5 for 5 months

Rose M. Taylor (Grimm), 59, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph D. Taylor, Jr.; her brother Charles W. Grimm; and late parents Rebecca L. Grimm and Charles W. Grimm. She is survived by her sons, Joseph D. Taylor, III (Joyce), Charles W. Taylor (Kyla), and Robert E. Taylor. Rose enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with family. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00-11:45 am at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or a memorial donation can be made to American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Taylor, Rose
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert