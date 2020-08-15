Tellefsen, Gilbert A.

Gilbert A. Tellefsen, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, to Gustav and Odine while they were visiting the United States from their home country, Norway. After growing up in Kristiansand, Norway, he immigrated to the United States at age 18 and settled in Brooklyn. For 10 years, Gilbert worked as a carpenter while he earned his civil engineering degree in the evenings at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He later went on to become the Chief Engineer of New York City and President of the Municipal Engineers of the City of New York. In the summers, he returned to Norway with his family where he loved to fish and boat. He is survived by his wife, Marion; children Debra and Roy; stepchildren Tor Helge, Inger, and Bjørg; grandchildren Shea and Paul; step-grandchildren Veronica, Liv Astrid, and Mina; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Borgany Marilyn; and his brothers, Arne and Harry. The family will hold a private service at 10 am on Saturday, August 15, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, and it will be streamed live at Facebook.com/ResurrectionPeople. Interment will follow in Kristiansand, Norway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Missions and Ministry. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
