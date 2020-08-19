Toliver, Morris

Morris Odell Toliver, 87, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, departed this life for his heavenly home on August 15, 2020. He survived by his devoted niece and caregiver, Johanna Payne and a host of close family members and friends. There will be visitation at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Graveside services to follow immediately after at 1:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, Colonial Beach. Guestbook available at Brooks Funeral Home.com.
Service information
Aug 22
Visitation
Saturday, August 22, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home Memorial Chapel
25662 A. P. Hill Blvd
Port Royal, VA 22535
Aug 22
Graveside
Saturday, August 22, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
1081 Macedonia Lane
Colonial Beach, VA 22443
