Tulloss, Jr., Frank S.

Frank S. Tulloss, Jr., 86, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Stafford County, died peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Spotsylvania, VA. Mr. Tulloss was born in Fredericksburg, on November 12, 1933. He attended Falmouth High School where he met his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley C. Tulloss, who preceded him in death in 2011. He attended Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, VA. Following junior year, he gained admittance to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating in 1956 with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics. While attending VA Tech, he served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and later, Associate Justice of the Civilian Honor Court. In Fredericksburg, he served with the Ruritans and Lions Club. Mr. Tulloss enjoyed a +30 year career with Verizon (formerly C&P Telephone, Bell Atlantic and AT&T) and retired as Managing Director in 1989. His passions were his family and working Braeburn Farm near Berea in Stafford County. He was a long time member of Hartwood Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg. He reconnected with, Falmouth High classmate, Marie Dobson Seay of Fredericksburg and they were married in 2013. Survivors include his wife, Marie Dobson Seay of Fredericksburg; two daughters Katherine E. Tulloss of The Villages, FL. and Teri Tulloss Bockian (Steve) of Orlando, FL.; three sons Frank S. Tulloss III of Fredericksburg, Robert S. Tulloss (Lisa) of Yorktown, and John C. Tulloss (Sara) of Augusta, WV.; five grandchildren Frank S. Tulloss IV (Katie), Kimberly M. Tulloss, Robert S. Tulloss Jr., Margaret E. Tulloss, and Cole Arnett (Sheri); four great grandchildren Tyler, Austin, Tristin and Layla; brother John G. Tulloss (Frances) of King George and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Franks S. Tulloss and Elizabeth G. Tulloss of Fredericksburg. The family wishes to thank and commend the extraordinary care and love given by the staff of Chancellor's Village retirement community in Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11 at the funeral home chapel. Internment will immediately follow in Aquia Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hartwood Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.