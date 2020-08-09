Abraham Lincoln Tyler, (age 70), went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He passed at his home with his friend Cookie McDonald by his side. He is the loving son of the late Frank and Madgie Tyler; brother of Eugene Tyler, Theresa Tyler, Carlton Williams and Bertha Cherry; brother-in-law of Diane Tyler, Ella Williams and Lillian Williams. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Prince Albert, Robert, Arthur, Ollie Williams, and Robert Tyler; his sister Agnes Pendleton; brother-in-laws Edward Cherry and Joseph Pendleton; and sister-in-laws Helen Williams and Isabell Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to Abraham's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania VA 22553, on Friday, August 14th from 10 am until time of going home service at 11 am. Internment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Cookie McDonald and Aseracare Hospice. Online condolences and fond memories of Abraham may be shared with the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
Tyler, Abraham
