Vandivort-Case, Joy Leona

Joy Leona Vandivort-Case, 75, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home in Fredericksburg with her family by her side. Survivors include her husband, Larry; son Jeffrey Dale Case (Chanda); daughter Rebecca Joy Carter (Mike); son Matthew Edward Case (Rebecca); grandchildren Riley Dale Case, Rachel Marie Case, Aaron Levi Carter, Annabelle Joy Carter, Evamarie Dorothy Case and Edward Ray Case; sister-in-law Joyce Vandivort; brother-in-law David Case (Sharon); nieces and nephews Jason Vandivort, Julie Vandivort, Michelle Hall and Mike Case; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins. The family will receive from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 10 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Livestream information and online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
