Vaughan, Sally

The family of Sally Marshall Vaughan announces her arrival to her heavenly home with her Lord and to the family and friends waiting for her on August 22, three days short of her 88th birthday. Sally was the ninth child of Thomas Lee Marshall and Anna Hudson Marshall. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers, Lee, Jack, Bob, Ryland, Bill, Howard, and John, and her sister Anna Marie. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Roderick "Jiggs" Vaughan. She is survived by her daughters, Anna Vaughan Snoddy and Virginia Vaughan Holland (Dean) of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew Vaughan Snoddy (Molly) of Gravette, AR, and Hudson Scott Snoddy, Dean "Mac" Holland, Jr., Ryland Marshall Holland, and Lauren Vaughan Holland of Fredericksburg, VA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Sally was born and raised in King George, VA at her homeplace Office Hall, surrounded by family and friends. After graduating King George High School, she worked locally at the bank and at Dahlgren Naval Surface Weapons Center. After marrying Roderick "Jiggs" Vaughan, she lived and raised her family in Port Royal, VA. She was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church in King George, VA and served in many positions in the church. She was kind and had a servant's heart. Her family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor Assisted Living of Fredericksburg. Unfortunately, the Covid 19 pandemic separated her family from her, for safety reasons, but the whole staff was so kind to the family and helped them safely connect during that time. They were especially kind to her and her family in her final days. The family would also like to thank Capital Caring Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, please honor organizations that serve others. Please donate to Shiloh Baptist Church of King George, The Alzheimer's Association of America, and the Fredericksburg SPCA. Sally's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, at Shiloh Baptist Church in King George, VA. Family will have a visitation from 2-3pm in the Family Life Center and the service will begin at 3pm in the sanctuary. Please follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing. A graveside service will follow in the Hudson Family Cemetery. For those who would like to attend virtually, the service will be livestreamed through Shiloh Baptist Church's Facebook page. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
