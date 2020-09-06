Barbara Louise (Walsh) Harris Barbara Louise (Walsh) Harris, 89, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on August 28th, 2020, at her home in Stafford County. The daughter of Robert Daniel Walsh, Sr. and Alice Hanaway, she was born on September 4, 1930, in New London, Connecticut. She married Lawrence H. Harris, Sr. of New London on September 12, 1946, after which they were stationed in various military posts during his military career, including a three-year assignment in Tehran, Iran, in the early 1960s, during which she learned to speak Farsi. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who loved to travel and collect brass items crafted by artisans from around the world during their travels. They raised eight children and were married for 64 years until Lawrence's death in 2010. She is survived by her children, Lawrence H. Harris, Jr. (Kathy), of Hamilton, Massachusetts; Helen L. Johnson (Wayne), of Stafford, Virginia; Barbara A. Canter (Mark), of Fredericksburg, Virginia; John R. Harris (Cathy), of Spotted Tavern Farm, Hartwood, Virginia; Dorothy H. Limbrick, of Cobb Island, Maryland; Marjorie H. Day (Warren), of Colonial Beach, Virginia; Thomas L. Harris, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and Charles S. Harris of Colonial Beach, Virginia. In addition, she is survived by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Barbara had 10 siblings, all of whom have predeceased her. The family would like to express appreciation to Dr. Henry Clemo for the compassionate professional care he provided to both of their parents. Additionally, the family wishes to thank Doris and the staff of Mary Washington Hospice for their special care and assistance during this time. A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, where Barbara will be interred with her husband Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
