Watterworth, Ralph G.

Ralph G. Watterworth, 87, passed to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday August 14, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born on March 10, 1933 in Beamsville, Ontario, Canada to Nellie and Roy Watterworth. He began his career with Bell Telephone of Canada in 1955. In 1960 he moved to Sarasota, Florida and began work for GTE/Verizon where he served in a management capacity for 32 years overseeing many of the commercial network systems in the Tampa Bay area. He proudly gained his American Citizenship during this time. He retired in 1992 and shortly thereafter relocated to (Lake of the Woods) Virginia to be closer to family. Ralph had many interests which included the love of classic cars and he owned many throughout his lifetime, his favorite being a 1957 T-Bird. He served his community as a Junior Achievement Youth group leader, was a member of SERTOMA International, as well as a member of the Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge. Ralph's love and devotion to Christ showed in everything he did, especially in his love of singing. He shared his beautiful bass voice with his church choir and many men's quartets, but his most cherished singing group was the LAKERS, a mission of the Lake of the Woods Church. During this time, the group performed and entertained at local nursing homes, various service clubs and neighboring churches throughout the area, where his rich voice complimented the many talented members of the group. Preceded in death by daughter; Susan, and her husband, Ray Gulsby, brother; Glenn, and sister-in-law, Pat Watterworth. Ralph is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years Patricia B. Watterworth of Lake of Woods; son David P. Watterworth of Sarasota; daughter Elizabeth Goodwin-Doughty (Glenn) of Lake of Woods; grandchildren, Robert D. Watterworth, Bradford E. (Brittany) Goodwin, Michael J. (Trevor) Goodwin, Emily E. Goodwin and Rebecca J. Goodwin, brother; Ross (Alma) Watterworth of Dunnville, Ontario; half-brother Larry (Janice) Watterworth of Branchton, Ontario; special cousin, Barbara (Grant) Smith, of Beamsville, Ontario; numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends. Ralph will be remembered by his wonderful smile, the kindness he showed to all, his work and service as a Christian, as a gentleman true to his word, who was fair and loved by all. The family would like to thank the nursing and support staff of the Fredericksburg Health and Rehab center for their compassion shown to Ralph over the past two years. Due to COVID-19, Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ralphs' name to the Lake of the Woods Church, or local food pantry. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
