Stephen "Steve" E. Weedon died unexpectedly at his residence in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He entered the world on May 12th, 1947 and left on July 24th, 2020. He was the only child of Hazel S. and James E. Weedon. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Spotsylvania High School where he was proud member of the marching band and a participant in various school activities. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and Korea. Upon his military discharge, he enrolled at Strayer's Business College earning an Associate Degree in Business Administration. In his younger years, he enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, San Francisco, and Aruba. Mardi Gras was his favorite place because, as he would tell you, "You can walk on the streets with a drink in your hand." He loved hot weather. You could always count on seeing him at Virginia Beach or Rehoboth at some point during summer. We begged him not to wear a Speedo. Steve will be remembered by those closest to him as someone who never passed on an opportunity to lend a helping hand and with a colorful sense of humor that could have landed him a spot on Comedy Central. " We have raised a glass of Gin and Tonic in remembrance of you, in all that was, and in all that could have been. You will be missed." PEACE, LOVE, FORGIVENESS. "D"
