Tom Neil Weir, age 66, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 20, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas the son of the late Thurman and Shirley (Gish) Weir. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for Shirley Contracting Company, Lorton, VA. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra L. Weir; one son, Tom N. Weir, Jr of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Sara M. Tenda of Spotsylvania, VA; three brothers, Dan Weir of Front Royal, VA, Don Weir of Stafford, VA and Mike Weir of Blanchester, OH; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Tenda, Landon Wolfe, Delilah Weir and Mason Weir. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
