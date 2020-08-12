You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weir, Tom

Weir, Tom

Only $5 for 5 months

Tom Neil Weir, age 66, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 20, 1953 in Mineral Wells, Texas the son of the late Thurman and Shirley (Gish) Weir. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for Shirley Contracting Company, Lorton, VA. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra L. Weir; one son, Tom N. Weir, Jr of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Sara M. Tenda of Spotsylvania, VA; three brothers, Dan Weir of Front Royal, VA, Don Weir of Stafford, VA and Mike Weir of Blanchester, OH; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Tenda, Landon Wolfe, Delilah Weir and Mason Weir. Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

Weir, Tom
To plant a tree in memory of Tom Weir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert