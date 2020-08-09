West, Stuart

Stuart Cleveland West, (age 50), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is the beloved fiance of Cindy Brooke. Stuart is the loving father of Evan West, Hannah West and Austin West. He is survived by his mother Rose (Robert) Cohen, sister Julie West, K9 pal Scout and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Stuart loved his family, friends and fishing. Most of all he was a good man. Relatives and friends are invited to Stuart's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania VA 22553, on Monday, August 17th from 12 pm to 2 pm. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of Stuart may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.
