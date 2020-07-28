Timothy White, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Jane by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital. Tim was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania on June 25, 1950. He graduated from Harriton High School in Lower Merion Twp., Pennsylvania. He then attended Wesley College in Dover, Delaware and then continued his education at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Throughout his career, Tim held various positions of responsibility including Customer Service Manager at Colonial Penn Ins. Co. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Systems Analyst at CNA Ins. Co. in New Jersey, Systems Manager at Equitable General Ins. Co. in Fort Worth, Texas and Systems Administrator at NJCRIB (New Jersey Compensation Rating and Inspection Bureau) in Newark, New Jersey. Tim then retired in 2007 and he and his wife relocated to Fredericksburg, Virginia. Tim loved target shooting and was very proficient in weaponry. He enjoyed browsing area antique shops for military memorabilia. Tim was a 32nd degree Mason at the Newton, Pennsylvania Masonic Lodge. He also was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 4123 and the Fredericksburg Moose Lodge, #1655. He enjoyed catching up with friends and participating in events. Tim is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Jane Cochran White; his sister-in-law, Kathleen White; and niece Kim White; Sister-in-law Mary Alice Frye (Peter); nephew Jimmy Frye; sister-in-law Lynne Chinnici (George); nephews Paul Chinni (Joanie), and Brian Chinnici (Nicole); and four great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Elizabeth White; parents-in-law James and Jane Cochran; his brother, Ted White; and a nephew Joseph Chinnici. A service will take place at St. Jude's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020. Interment will be private. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg8IrJc3CzXExt8I5cO5eQ/ In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.